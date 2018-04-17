 How 62-year-old Lures Two Teenage Girls For s3x With N100 — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How 62-year-old Lures Two Teenage Girls For s3x With N100

Posted on Apr 17, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A 62-year-old man, Sikiru Gbadamosi was arraigned on Tuesday by the Police before an Ikorodu Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos for allegedly luring two teenage girls with money in order to have Cex with them. Gbadamosi, a resident of 8 Araromi St., Beach Area in Ikorodu community is standing trial on a one-count charge […]

The post How 62-year-old Lures Two Teenage Girls For s3x With N100 appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.