How a 27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After His Wife Ran Away With Her Lover — Nigeria Today

How a 27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After His Wife Ran Away With Her Lover

A man in Uganda has taken his own life after discovering that his wife, Nassali conned him and disappeared with another man. According to UgBlizz, 27-year-old Joseph Kimuli who has been abroad and sending money to his wife returned to his home country to discover that she had been lavishing the money on her lover. […]

The post How a 27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After His Wife Ran Away With Her Lover appeared first on Timeofgist.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

