 How a 27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After His Wife Ran Away With Her Lover — Nigeria Today
How a 27-Year-Old Man Commits Suicide After His Wife Ran Away With Her Lover

Posted on Apr 3, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments

A man in Uganda has taken his own life after discovering that his wife, Nassali conned him and disappeared with another man. According to UgBlizz, 27-year-old Joseph Kimuli who has been abroad and sending money to his wife returned to his home country to discover that she had been lavishing the money on her lover. […]

