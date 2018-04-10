How a 27-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pain After Being Embalmed Alive Due To Medical Blunder (Photos) — Nigeria Today

How a 27-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pain After Being Embalmed Alive Due To Medical Blunder (Photos)
A 27 year old woman identified as Ekaterina Fedyaeva, has died in excruciating agony after she was embalmed alive due to a horrific medical blunder. Ekaterina Fedyaeva’s mother has accused medics of ‘murder’ after they put her daughter on a formalin drip – a solution contain formaldehyde – instead of saline. The woman had been […]
The post How a 27-Year-Old Woman Dies In Pain After Being Embalmed Alive Due To Medical Blunder (Photos) appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!