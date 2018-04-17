 How a blood sisters blackmail Lagos nun using her S2x tape with reverend father — Nigeria Today
Two blood sisters in Lagos state have been arrested after they blackmailed a nun and threatened her life using her cex tape with a reverend father. According to the NewTelegraph, Ngozi Nnabude (46) and Uchenna Agagwaonye (40), were arrested for threatening the head teacher of Handmaids International Catholic School, Aguda Surulere, Rev Sister Mary Okolo […]

