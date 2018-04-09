 How Aduana restored Ghanaian pride with penalty hat-trick - Vanguard — Nigeria Today
How Aduana restored Ghanaian pride with penalty hat-trick – Vanguard

How Aduana restored Ghanaian pride with penalty hat-trick
Aduana Stars of Ghana made amends for the CAF Confederation Cup embarrassment caused by compatriots Asante Kotoko when they whipped Fosa Juniors of Madagascar 6-1 Sunday. Ghana's forward Asamoah Gyan (C) celebrates with team staff at the end of the
