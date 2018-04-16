How Alizee Died – Autopsy Result — Nigeria Today

How Alizee Died – Autopsy Result

The Lagos State Police Command has disclosed the result of an autopsy conducted on the remains of Zainab Ali-Nielsen, popularly known as Alizee, who was allegedly murdered by her 53-year-old Danish husband, Peter Nielsen, in their Banana Island home on April 5. Also found dead in the home was their four-year-old daughter, Petra. In a […]

The post How Alizee Died – Autopsy Result appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

