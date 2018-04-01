 How Amaechi, Kwankwaso, Wamako, others ‘paid’ N100million each to takeover APC structures – Bafarawa — Nigeria Today
How Amaechi, Kwankwaso, Wamako, others ‘paid’ N100million each to takeover APC structures – Bafarawa

A former governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, has alleged that the five Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governors, who defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2014 paid N100m each. He said the governors paid the money before they were admitted into the then opposition party. Recall that prior to the election, then […]

