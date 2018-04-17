How APC will unseat PDP in Ekiti, by ex-gov Oni — Nigeria Today

How APC will unseat PDP in Ekiti, by ex-gov Oni

Abuja—A former governor of Ekiti State, Engineer Segun Oni, yesterday, said that All Progressives Congress (APC) has “tremendous’’ goodwill in Ekiti to win the July 14 governorship election in the state.

He said this in Abuja while speaking with journalists at the APC National Headquarters after picking the Expression of Interest Form and Nomination forms to contest the election.

Oni, who was the Deputy National Chairman (South) of the party until he resigned recently to contest the election, expressed confidence that the party would emerge victorious at the election.

He said: “We have tremendous goodwill out there in Ekiti; the goodwill for this party is there, it is over-flowing and I can tell you that we will win the state.” Besides, he said that the “stomach infrastructure’’ programme of the current administration in the state was a farce and a “coinage to say something and probably arouse the people.’’

“Forget about stomach infrastructure; we are more than that,’’ he said, adding that his administration would give priority to agriculture and bring innovation to governance.

He dispelled insinuations the he was the anointed candidate of the presidency and the APC leadership, saying “I belong to the camp of God, not to anybody’s camp.”

