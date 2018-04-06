How Armed Robbers Stormed Banks And Killed 9 Policemen, 1 Pregnant Woman, 7 Others In Kwara State — Nigeria Today

How Armed Robbers Stormed Banks And Killed 9 Policemen, 1 Pregnant Woman, 7 Others In Kwara State

Dreaded armed robbers stormed Offa local government area in Kwara state on Thursday and killed nine policemen, 1 pregnant woman and many others, including residents and bank customers. According to Punch report, the robbers who numbered close to 30 robbed five banks for more than one hour. The banks allegedly affected by the raids […]

