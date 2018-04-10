How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019 — Nigeria Today

How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019

The Minister of Women Affairs, Aisha Alhassan, should be packing her bags ready to quit her position if her September 2017 statements are anything to go by. Alhassan, who is popularly known as ‘Mama Taraba’, had sworn “to Allah” to resign should President Muhammadu Buhari seek a second term in office. She had said this […]

The post How Buhari’s Minister Swore “To Allah” To Resign Should He Seek Reelection In 2019 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

