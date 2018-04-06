 How Buhari’s security detail nearly killed me – Veteran journalist, Smart Cole — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Buhari’s security detail nearly killed me – Veteran journalist, Smart Cole

Posted on Apr 6, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ace photographer, Sunmi Smart Cole, on Thursday narrated how he was rough handled by President Muhammadu Buhari’s security detail during the colloquium to mark Senator Bola Tinubu’s birthday in Lagos. Smart-Cole, 76, who is currently recovering from the injuries sustained during the beating in a hospital in Ikoyi, threatened to sue the Department of State […]

How Buhari’s security detail nearly killed me – Veteran journalist, Smart Cole

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.