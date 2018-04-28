“How concoction seller snatched me from my husband” – Woman tells court — Nigeria Today

“How concoction seller snatched me from my husband” – Woman tells court

An Ibadan-based woman, Nofisat Ramiu, has narrated how a concoction seller snatched her from her husband of many years because of her childlessness. She told an Ilutitun Customary Court in Ibadan that she had gone to Nureni Ramiu, a concoction seller in a market in Ibadan, to buy concoctions to end her inability to get […]

The post "How concoction seller snatched me from my husband" – Woman tells court appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

