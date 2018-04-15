How crowd financing is helping Milton-based Azuri Technologies bring clean energy to sub-Saharan Africa - Cambridge Independent — Nigeria Today

How crowd financing is helping Milton-based Azuri Technologies bring clean energy to sub-Saharan Africa – Cambridge Independent
|
Cambridge Independent
|
How crowd financing is helping Milton-based Azuri Technologies bring clean energy to sub-Saharan Africa
Cambridge Independent
Crowd financing is helping Milton-based Azuri Technologies to provide clean energy to thousands of families in sub-Saharan Africa. The innovative company has raised £1.7million in nine months – enough to deliver off-grid solar power to 16,000 …
Exclusive interview with Romain Py, Investment Director, AIIM
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!