How Danish Husband Murdered Nigerian Artiste Wife, Alizee And Daughter – Police Tells Court – Nigeria Today
|
Nigeria Today
|
How Danish Husband Murdered Nigerian Artiste Wife, Alizee And Daughter – Police Tells Court
Nigeria Today
Danish man, Peter Nielsen, who was suspected of killing his wife, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, Zainab Ali- Nielsen and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Petra has been remanded in prison by a Yaba Magistrate Court. Chief Magistrate Kikelomo …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!