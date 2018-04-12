How Danish Husband Murdered Nigerian Artiste Wife, Alizee And Daughter – Police Tells Court — Nigeria Today

How Danish Husband Murdered Nigerian Artiste Wife, Alizee And Daughter – Police Tells Court

Danish man, Peter Nielsen, who was suspected of killing his wife, a fast-rising Nigerian singer, Zainab Ali- Nielsen and their three-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Petra has been remanded in prison by a Yaba Magistrate Court.

Chief Magistrate Kikelomo Ayeye remanded Nielsen, 53, in Ikoyi Prison, following an application by the police. Nielsen was docked on a two-count charge of unlawful killing.

Prosecuting counsel, Effiong Asuquo, tendered a three-page application, containing 15 grounds for Nielsen’s remand in prison.

He said:

“There is overwhelming forensic evidence linking the defendant to the assault and murder of his wife and daughter. Investigation has also shown that the defendant was habitually violent to his late wife, Zainab.”

According to Asuquo, a fight broke out between the couple in their flat at about 3:00 a.m. on that fateful day. Nielsen was allegedly seen fighting and hitting the deceased’s head on a wall by her two relations, Mimi, 11, and Faith, 13 who lived with them.

She died from injuries sustained from the assault. The prosecutor alleged that Nielsen then poisoned Petra before dragging her body into the kitchen.

Asuquo added;

“He took the lifeless little girl and put her under the mother’s body and then put on gas stove burners in the kitchen so that it will be believed that the wife and daughter were suffocated to death by the cooking gas. It is in the national interest that the suspect remain in prison pending legal advice and his arraignment and trial.”

Chief Magistrate Ayeye upheld his prayer as Nielsen’s plea through his lawyer Frank Udoka Amah was rejected.

The Chief Magistrate remanded Nielsen in prison and adjourned the case till May 8 for the DPP’s advice.

