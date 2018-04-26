How did Google get away without updating Gmail for almost 7 years? — Nigeria Today

How did Google get away without updating Gmail for almost 7 years?

The new Gmail update might be welcome, but more than anything it’s been a long time coming. Compared to other email competitors or even Google’s other products, it’s hard not to wonder why it took so long. It’s been seven years since the last Gmail update, will the next one take seven more?

The post How did Google get away without updating Gmail for almost 7 years? appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

