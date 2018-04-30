How Dino Melaye escaped death - Senator Ben Murray-Bruce — Nigeria Today

How Dino Melaye escaped death – Senator Ben Murray-Bruce

By Abel Udoekene

The Senator representing Bayelsa East Senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce has described how his colleague Senator Dino Melaye escaped death in the hands of the Nigerian police force.

Senator Bruce disclosed this via a statement on Twitter. According to Senator Ben Bruce, Dino was gassed twice by the police and he had to force his way out of the vehicle when he could barely breathe.

Recalled that Melaye allegedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle last week Tuesday to protest police’s decision to move him to Lokoja for trials.

Melaye is currently in the Intensive care unit of the national hospital Abuja.

Just met with @dino_melaye. Very sad to hear what transpired. Dino is asthmatic, yet while in transit, the police gassed him & he could barely breathe. Second time they gassed him, he had to force his way out of the vehicle. Dino literally escaped death. SAD!

— Ben Murray-Bruce (@benmurraybruce) April 30, 2018

