How DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika ‘slept’ off and missed Coachella — Nigeria Today

How DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika ‘slept’ off and missed Coachella

Asa Asika and his billionaire girlfriend Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy have come out to tell the world why they missed the opportunity to watch Beyonce’s performance at Coachella over the weekend.

Asa announced on Twitter that he and his lady were watching Beyonce’s performance on YouTube after missing the show because they slept off!

Reacting to the tweet, Dj Cuppy had blamed Asa for forgetting to set the alarm that could have roused them from sleep.

Nigerians have also reacted to the claims of ‘sleeping’ off by both parties asking them what exactly made them sleep off considering the type of event they were attending.

Apparently, the couple had made the post to pull legs and get Nigerians talking… yes, they got their desired reaction.

