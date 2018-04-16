 How DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika ‘slept’ off and missed Coachella — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika ‘slept’ off and missed Coachella

Posted on Apr 16, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Asa Asika and his billionaire girlfriend Florence Otedola aka DJ Cuppy have come out to tell the world why they missed the opportunity to watch Beyonce’s performance at Coachella over the weekend.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Asa announced on Twitter that he and his lady were watching Beyonce’s performance on YouTube after missing the show because they slept off!

Reacting to the tweet, Dj Cuppy had blamed Asa for forgetting to set the alarm that could have roused them from sleep.

Nigerians have also reacted to the claims of ‘sleeping’ off by both parties asking them what exactly made them sleep off considering the type of event they were attending.

Apparently, the couple had made the post to pull legs and get Nigerians talking… yes, they got their desired reaction.

The post How DJ Cuppy and Asa Asika ‘slept’ off and missed Coachella appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.