How Ghanaian lawmakers watched thugs invade Nigerian Senate — Nigeria Today

How Ghanaian lawmakers watched thugs invade Nigerian Senate

Posted on Apr 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Lawmakers from Nigeria’s neighbours, Ghana were on a visit to the National Assembly on Wednesday when thugs invaded the Senate chamber and forcefully took away the mace. The lawmakers from Ghana were also as confused as their Nigerian counterparts. They watched in amazement. They entered the House and sat at the gallery to observe proceedings […]

