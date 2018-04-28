 How I Accidentally Killed A Medical Doctor 12 Years Ago – Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Makes Shocking Confession — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How I Accidentally Killed A Medical Doctor 12 Years Ago – Nollywood Actress, Ibinabo Fiberesima Makes Shocking Confession

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Actress Ibinabo Fiberesima took to her Instagram page to share her side of the story and also plead for forgiveness in the accident which she was involved in that claimed the life of a medical doctor 12 years ago. In the very lengthy post, Ibinabo said she is not a killer and didn’t drive under […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.