How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa - TheNewsGuru — Nigeria Today

How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
How I battled depression- Toke Makinwa
TheNewsGuru
Many see Toke Makinwa as the quintessential strong woman living her dreams. However, contrary to what many believe that she has it all figured out, the beautiful media personality has revealed how she recently battled depression and recovered from a …
Toke Makinwa Opens up on Struggle with Depression, Surgery and how she Overcame it all
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!