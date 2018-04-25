“How I Paid For My Result At Nigeria Institute Of Journalism” – Korede Bello Opens Up — Nigeria Today

“How I Paid For My Result At Nigeria Institute Of Journalism” – Korede Bello Opens Up

Following his graduation at the Nigerian Institute Of Journalism with distinction, Mavin act, Korede Bello has responded to critics who believe his academic success was bought.

The Singer took to Instagram to disclaim the allegation that he had paid some amount of money to get a distinction.

Korede wrote;

‘I initially didn’t want to post this for many reasons but I was wrong on all counts. I’d be doing millions of young people and my peers a disservice by not boldly putting it out there that impossiblity is a myth; you can be Talented and Distinguished; Famous and Dignified; Celebrated and Educated ; that you can be a MEGA SUPER STAR with a MEGA SUPER VISION. For this I am grateful to God’.

The Mavin Super Star added that, he worked hard all through his academic journey to prove to young Nigerians that being a celebrated artiste does not amount to academic breakdown.

In his words;

‘the main reason I endured to the finish line was because I needed to push myself and also to be a light for a lot of young Nigerians who think you cannot be an established Artiste and still achieve academic excellence. I endured because #MyPeople needed a role model. A few days before I got signed I was still looking for tuition fees, so I understand the experience that some of you go through. But just as HE came through for me , HE’ll come through for you. No, it wasn’t easy but it was worth it. I was graced and I’m grateful. And no, I didn’t buy my result but I paid for it.

