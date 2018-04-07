How Ige, Obasanjo caused demise of AD– Adebanjo — Nigeria Today

How Ige, Obasanjo caused demise of AD– Adebanjo

Elder statesman, Pa Ayo Adebanjo has accused former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, late Bola Ige of masterminding the death and presiding over the funeral of the Alliance for Democracy, AD. Adebanjo, in his autobiography, “Telling It As It Is,” unveiled in Lagos, Southwest Nigeria on Tuesday, stated emphatically that a group of people led primarily by Ige and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, were undertakers who presided over the funeral of AD, after they had plotted and supervised its sickness and death. “As far as I am concerned, the moment Bola Ige joined Obasanjo’s government, following his loss of AD’s presidential primaries where he polled six votes against Chief Olu Falae’s 17, marked the beginning of the end for the party.

