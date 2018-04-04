How Iyabo Ojo almost died after having buttocks enlargement surgery in Turkey (Details) - Information Nigeria — Nigeria Today

How Iyabo Ojo almost died after having buttocks enlargement surgery in Turkey (Details) – Information Nigeria
|
Information Nigeria
|
How Iyabo Ojo almost died after having buttocks enlargement surgery in Turkey (Details)
Information Nigeria
Actress and single mum of two Iyabo Ojo narrowly escaped death after recently embarking on a buttocks enlargement surgery. You May Like. Gundry MD · He Transformed His Belly With One ThingGundry MD. Undo. HistoryInOrbit.com · This Photo Has Not Been …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!