How Jonathan spent over $4.5bn on kerosene subsidy without appropriation- Makarfi — Nigeria Today

How Jonathan spent over $4.5bn on kerosene subsidy without appropriation- Makarfi

Former Kaduna state governor and chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance at the 7th National Assembly, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said a probe by his committee revealed that about $4.4bn was spent by the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration. The probe on alleged failure to remit US$49.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

