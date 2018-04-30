 How Jonathan’s aide locked me out of Presidential Villa – Okonjo-Iweala — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How Jonathan’s aide locked me out of Presidential Villa – Okonjo-Iweala

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how one of former President Goodluck Jonathan’s aide locked her out of the Presidential Villa. Okonjo-Iweala said she was refused entrance into the President Villa for abolishing the Cargo Tracking Note. The former Minister made the revelation at an event preceding the signing of the book she […]

How Jonathan’s aide locked me out of Presidential Villa – Okonjo-Iweala

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.