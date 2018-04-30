How Jonathan’s Aides Embezzle $6m Yearly From NPA – Okonjo-iweala — Nigeria Today

How Jonathan’s Aides Embezzle $6m Yearly From NPA – Okonjo-iweala

Former Minister of Finance, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has revealed how some powerful aides of immediate past President Goodluck Jonathan embezzle $6 million yearly from the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) charges. In her recently released book, “Fighting Corruption is Dangerous: The Story Behind the Headlines”, Okonjo-Iweala said she became a target of very powerful interests after […]

The post How Jonathan’s Aides Embezzle $6m Yearly From NPA – Okonjo-iweala appeared first on Timeofgist.

