 How Kidnapper Boyfriend Killed and Disposed Girlfriend Corpse Over Cheating Allegation — Nigeria Today
How Kidnapper Boyfriend Killed and Disposed Girlfriend Corpse Over Cheating Allegation

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

Nine months after the crime, Kpoobari Lebe, 31, suspected in the murder of 25-year-old Jovita Chinyere, was recently arrested by the anti-kidnapping squad of the Rivers State Police Command. Lebe is a member of a killer gang alleged to have kidnapped and killed the victim and disposed her corpse in the waterside area of B-Dere […]

