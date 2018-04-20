How Lagos S3x Worker Embarrassed Comic Actor, Ime Bishop aka Okon Over N70k – Pictures — Nigeria Today

How Lagos S3x Worker Embarrassed Comic Actor, Ime Bishop aka Okon Over N70k – Pictures



Comic Nollywood actor Ime Bishop Umoh popularly called Okon Lagos’s dark kept secret has been exposed.

The actor came under fire today when a Lagos he has been pestering for sex for a while now leaked their whats app chat on the net.

According to the now viral leaked chat, the actor has been making sexual advances at the lady for a while before she lost her cool and exposed him.

We are very surprised by this development as Okon who welcomed his second child with his wife recently painted a picture of a perfect couple.

If these allegations are true, it is high time Okon gets himself together and apply a bit of discretion when dealing with opposite sex.

See the leaked chat obtained by IB9JA below

The post How Lagos S3x Worker Embarrassed Comic Actor, Ime Bishop aka Okon Over N70k – Pictures appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

