How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited
Daily Nation
Ms Fatma Baktash Akasha, mother of Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, in a past photo. She pleads with the Kenyan Government to intervene and bring her sons home from the US where they are facing drug related charges. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!