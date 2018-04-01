How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited – Daily Nation



Daily Nation How life has changed for the Akashas since brothers were extradited

Daily Nation

Ms Fatma Baktash Akasha, mother of Ibrahim and Baktash Akasha, in a past photo. She pleads with the Kenyan Government to intervene and bring her sons home from the US where they are facing drug related charges. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

