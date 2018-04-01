'How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl' - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

‘How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl’ – Vanguard

'How man, 70, his two sons defiled nine-year-old girl'

Vanguard

One of the common crimes in Edo State these days is the defilement of minors by men who many believe are seeking cure of one spiritual problem or the other. It was another disgusting story last week in Benin-City when officials from Edo State Universal …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

