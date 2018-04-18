How man slipped hand into my bra to squeeze my breasts – Adichie - P.M. News — Nigeria Today

How man slipped hand into my bra to squeeze my breasts – Adichie – P.M. News
|
P.M. News
|
How man slipped hand into my bra to squeeze my breasts – Adichie
P.M. News
Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie has narrated how a 'big media' man slipped his hand under her clothes and then into her bra to squeeze her breasts when she was 17 years old. Adichie, who joined the #MeToo movement' shared the story of her sexual …
Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie wins 'Best in Literature' at 10th Annual Shorty Awards in New York
Chimamanda Adichie Picks Up Her Shorty Award In Fablane By Derin
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!