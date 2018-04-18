How Much IT Geeks Get Paid In Cape Town These Days — Nigeria Today

How Much IT Geeks Get Paid In Cape Town These Days

If you’re raising a child, and you want them to help you live a luxurious lifestyle until the end of your days, there are a few different routes to go down.

My first bet would be to mould them into a sporting superstar (football, tennis and golf stand out), but not everyone is born with those AB de Villiers super-genes.

The next thing you can do is equip them with skills that might one day help them roll in the dough, and that’s where those computer skills come into play.

Coding, developing, asking people if they have tried turning it off and back on again – get it right and they could make some decent cash.

OK, maybe not the last one, but I had to throw a reference to The IT Crowd in somewhere.

As with most salary investigations in this country, there’s always a Cape Town versus Jozi angle. You’ll find one such comparison here, complete with a handy graph.

This one compares the salaries of developers, and may come as a shock:

Cape Town giving Jozi a run for its money earning wise – who would have thought?

Maybe it has something to with Amazon operating around these here parts, along with stiff competition for UCT graduates.

It’s also estimated that there are more than 10 000 developers in Cape Town, and almost 30 000 in Jozi, so developers in the Mother City are in high demand.

We did some searching around for developer job listings in Cape Town, making use of ManpowerGroup SA, and we found this:

Ain’t nothing wrong with bringing home R450 000 a year, right? You can see the full listing here.

Not good enough? OK, high roller, how about these apples?

Ah yes, the old Magento gig.

[Quickly Googles Magento.]

I’ll take a cool R700 000 a year to live in the Mother City.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg, though, because ManpowerGroup SA are right at the top of their game. They have been recognised, for the eighth consecutive year, as a World’s Most Ethical Company.

They’ve also been recognised as one of Fortune Magazine’s 2018 World’s Most Admired Companies for the 15th year in a row – boom.

What does that mean for you, who is looking for a job to pay those bills? It means you should get your CV listed on their site – here – and you should also take a squizz at some of their other listings here.

Employers from around the world use their services to find the ideal candidates, so there’s no harm in throwing your name into the mix.

May it rain down money upon thee, IT fiends.

[sources:oz&manpowergroupsa]

