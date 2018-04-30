How My Pastor Healed My Acne After He Commanded it to Dry Up – Nigerian Singer Reveals — Nigeria Today

How My Pastor Healed My Acne After He Commanded it to Dry Up – Nigerian Singer Reveals
A Nigerian singer, Sharon Ajao took to social media handle to narrate how God used a powerful man of God, Dr Paul Enenche to heal her chronic acne. According to the singer, the man of God commanded the acne to dry up and within a day, the acne disappeared from her face. She has thanked […]
The post How My Pastor Healed My Acne After He Commanded it to Dry Up – Nigerian Singer Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!