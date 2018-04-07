How My Sister Was Murdered- Alizee’s Sister Reveals — Nigeria Today

How My Sister Was Murdered- Alizee’s Sister Reveals

Ali Zainab Nielsen was murdered along with her four-year-old daughter by her husband, Peter Nielsen, a few days ago in their Banana Island apartment. Her management team released a statement regarding the death, expressing shock at what happened and bursting rumours that Nielsen was Italian or Asian revealing that he was actually Danish. Alizee’s sister, […]

The post How My Sister Was Murdered- Alizee’s Sister Reveals appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

