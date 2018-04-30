How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today

How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari conspired with then US President Barack Obama to frustrate the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration’s war on terror. Fani-Kayode, who was a key member of the Jonathan/Sambo campaign organisation in 2015, made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday […]

The post How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

