How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode — Nigeria Today

How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Apr 30, 2018 in Femi Fani-Kayode, News, Politics | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode has alleged that President Muhammadu Buhari conspired with then US President Barack Obama to frustrate the Goodluck Jonathan’s administration’s war on terror. Fani-Kayode, who was a key member of the Jonathan/Sambo campaign organisation in 2015, made this known in a tweet on his verified Twitter handle on Monday […]

The post How Obama Put Buhari In Office – Fani-Kayode appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

