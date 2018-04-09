How pay-television business works — Nigeria Today

How pay-television business works

Edwin C. Nnadozie Almost every pay-television subscriber I run into attempt, not often successfully, to speak with authority on how pay-television business works. Pay-television operations and business tend to be put in the same category as sex in which everybody thinks he/she is knowledgeable, an expert even.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

