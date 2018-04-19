How 'powerful media man' sexually assaulted me — Adichie - Premium Times — Nigeria Today

How ‘powerful media man’ sexually assaulted me — Adichie – Premium Times
Premium Times
How 'powerful media man' sexually assaulted me — Adichie
Premium Times
Celebrated Nigerian author, Chimamanda Adichie, has revealed that she was sexually assaulted by “a powerful man in the media” when she was 17. Adichie said the unnamed individual assaulted her in his office in Lagos when she went to seek his help for a …
