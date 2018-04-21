‘How recession has tasked firms’ creativity’ — Nigeria Today

‘How recession has tasked firms’ creativity’

The current economic challenge has forced many organisations to be creative in doing businesses in Nigeria. One of such creative measures is to engage the services of management and consulting firms.

Speaking to The Nation, Marcforte Business Consulting Managing Director, Modupe Marc-Dawodu, said a consulting firm, contrary to the notion held by many people, is not necessarily meant for corrective interventions; it is ideally a partnership and fraternity that every organisation should cultivate in order to prevent organisational deficiencies.

Also speaking, Corporate Communication Executive, David Oladosu, with Marcforte Business Consulting, said every organisation needs to train its staff for optimal productivity.

According to him, management consulting is the practice of helping organizations to improve their performance, operating primarily through the analysis of existing organizational problems and the development of plans for improvement.

“Organizations may draw upon the services of management consultants for a number of reasons, including gaining external (and presumably objective) advice and access to the consultants’ specialized expertise.

“Management consultancy is a key champion, leading the charge for knowledge-driven economy which is critical to a developing nation like ours,” Oladosu said.

“Management consulting serves as an advisory service contracted for and provided to organizations by specially trained and qualified persons who assist, in an objective and independent manner, the client organization to identify management problems, analyze such problems, and help in the implementation of solutions,”he said.

According to him, organisations will do better by making use of consulting firms.

While enumerating the benefits of engaging consultant firms, he said since the consulting firms are experts in this area, they will be able to provide trustworthy suggestions about the best ways to improve the fortune of an organisation.

“Some problems just cannot be solved by reading a book. A management consultant looks at your business, your numbers and your challenges. Because they are dealing directly with your situation, management consultants are highly effective and provide an excellent return on investment,”he said.

Good as consultant firms may be, he warned that consultants that cannot keep private company information to themselves will soon find their clients’ lists dwindling. “You can trust an established business consulting firm to keep sensitive information private.”

He said Marcforte Consulting right now is organising different courses to meet the needs of different organisations.

Recognising the challenges being faced by many Nigeria, Oladosu said Marcforte recently organised a two-day programme on polishing diction, pronunciation and eleoquence.

“We have discovered that those who articulate well and speak clearly often find that success comes easily. After all, being able to communicate impeccably is one of the ways to showcase one’s level of intelligence. Marcforte’s programme on Polishing Diction, Pronunciation and Eloquence is designed to help participants perfect the enunciation of certain English sounds in order to enhance speech and attain erasure of all forms of regional or mother-tongue interferences.

Oladosu said programmes in professional front desk management certificate course, personal & administrative assistants’ certificate programme are essential management skills.

Though many believe consulting firms are for big establishments, the Managing Director of Marcforte disagreed with this notion, insisting that all organisations need the services of consulting firms. “Saying that consulting firms are only for big establishments is like saying that doctors are only to treat the rich,”he said.

“We do a lot of work with SMEs, in fact, some of our major offerings to SMEs include: helping them to set up or outsource their human resources functions such as staff recruitment, performance management, compensation and so on. We also develop standard operating systems and help them to document the operating manuals. Another major offering is our bespoke one on one coaching sessions for SME owners, especially in the areas of management and soft skills, building a personal befitting of business owners,” he said.

Marc-Dawodu said the effect of consulting firms has been positive on the Nigeria’s economy?

He said:“Our sector primarily operates as an organisational development consultancy, providing bespoke interventions aimed at improving staff engagement and performance. As an experienced consultancy, we work across sectors with clients in either product or service industries who require the infusion of world-class standards and best practices into their structures especially as a result of, or in readiness for growth and expansion.

“A lot of emphasis has been placed on amassing qualifications and credentials, which unfortunately are not converted to performance on the job. Our human resources interventions are aimed at increasing organisational productivity, customer satisfaction, profit margin and cumulatively the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), thereby impacting the economy of Nigeria positively. Also, our recruitment portal which helps to fit right candidates into right roles is helping to reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria.

“Our recruitment portal, which helps to fit right candidates into right roles, is helping to reduce the unemployment rate in Nigeria”.

The post ‘How recession has tasked firms’ creativity’ appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

