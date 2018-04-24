How shame could be helping to ease Cape Town's drastic problem - NEWS.com.au — Nigeria Today

How shame could be helping to ease Cape Town’s drastic problem – NEWS.com.au
|
NEWS.com.au
|
How shame could be helping to ease Cape Town's drastic problem
NEWS.com.au
RESIDENTS were warned that if they didn't immediately change their behaviour, the city was hurtling towards “Day Zero”. What they did was drastic. Amos Roberts. news.com.auApril 24, 20185:05pm. Video; Image. Play Video. Play. Mute. 0:00. /. 0:00 …
Electricity price hike shocks pensioner
Logic needs to be applied in Eskom and SAA
City warns of more stringent water restrictions if consumption is not lowered
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!