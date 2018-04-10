How the Federal government created Boko Haram - Shehu of Bama — Nigeria Today

How the Federal government created Boko Haram – Shehu of Bama

The Shehu of Bama Kingdom of Borno State, Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi has described how the federal government created Boko Haram.

The monarch made the stunning revelation during the unveiling of the Ejike Chukwu Educational Foundation in Etekwuru, Egbema in Ohaji Egbema Council in Imo State on Monday.

The monarch said the federal government failed to take the necessary action when the sect was still in the incubating stage.

He accused them of neglecting the reality of Boko Haram from the beginning thus giving them more room to incubate, expand and eventually became a problem to the society.

“Why I said Boko Haram is a creation of the federal government is that, at a time, the government of the day didn’t take it serious” he began.

“They didn’t come in to arrest the situation at the beginning of the uprising. They became a law unto themselves. That’s why I said it was the failure of the state.

“They killed somebody like General Muhammed Shuwa, who was one of the excellent generals that fought to keep Nigeria as one, but up to date, nothing happened and nobody has been prosecuted.

“Though Boko Haram is now a shell of its former self, they need to be mopped up because they are still around, rampaging and attacking soft targets.

“Just yesterday, there was a bomb blast in Maiduguri where a number of people died. So, they need to be mopped up.” he added

