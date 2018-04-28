How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN — Nigeria Today

How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN
The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to take decisive step in dismantling Boko Haram and Herdsmen in the country. The General Secretary, CAN, Rev. Musa Asake, who said this at a news conference at CAN Secretariat on Friday in Abuja, said the menace of the two entities was becoming […]
The post How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!