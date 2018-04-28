 How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN

Posted on Apr 28, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called on the Federal Government to take decisive step in dismantling Boko Haram and Herdsmen in the country. The General Secretary, CAN, Rev. Musa Asake, who said this at a news conference at CAN  Secretariat on Friday in Abuja, said the menace of the two entities was becoming […]

The post How To Dismantle BokoHaram, Killer Herdsmen – CAN appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.