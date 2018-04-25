 How To Do JAMB 2018 Change Of Course, Institution & Correction Of Data — Nigeria Today
How To Do JAMB 2018 Change Of Course, Institution & Correction Of Data

Posted on Apr 25, 2018 in Education, JAMB | 0 comments

Print JAMB UTME Slip 2018

How To Do Jamb Change Of Course 2018. The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board has announced the commencement of its 2018 “Change Of Course, Institution and Correction of Data’ process for UTME candidates. Here’s how to Do Jamb Change Of Course 2018. The JAMB board has directed all candidates who wish to change their course/ …

