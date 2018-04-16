How to survive the hacking age — Nigeria Today

How to survive the hacking age

By Abel Udoekene For the past few months, a lot of people has fallen victim to hacking, and the trend is currently becoming the new normal.

Sometimes In 2015 an online privacy and security firm HideMyAss! enlightened the World on how easy hacking can be. When they did a social experiment using a seven-year-old to hack people’s email, web history, and other information simply by following a downloadable online guide.

Today it is very easy to hack someone than you might think, and the funny part is that you don’t need to be a programming genius to hack, you just need some basic skills.

There is nothing that can be done to stop it, trust me, my Indian friend would say, hacking is fun if you are the hacker, not the victim.

With the birth of cryptocurrency which we think is the future of currency, Companies, big corporations and individuals need to equip themselves with precautionary and preventive measures to avoid being hack.

To be on a safe side, as an individual, you need to note the following:

1. Beware of public WiFi, It’s so dangerous

2. Make sure you turn off your WiFi when you are not using it.

3. Change your passwords frequently.

4. Always check permissions on apps before installing and make sure they aren’t accessing unnecessary information on your system. if you don’t trust any app, don’t install it.If you have any app on your phone or system that is not a system app and you don’t know the function delete it.

5. If you are using a public WiFi, make sure you click forget the network when you are done..

