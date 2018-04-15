 How to watch the launch of NASA’s planet-hunting satellite live — Nigeria Today
How to watch the launch of NASA’s planet-hunting satellite live

Posted on Apr 15, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Scheduled for launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on Monday April 16, NASA’s Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) will seek out new exoplanets close to Earth. Here’s how you can watch the launch live from Cape Canaveral.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

