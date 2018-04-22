 How To Woo Foreign Investors – Emir Sanusi — Nigeria Today
How To Woo Foreign Investors – Emir Sanusi

Posted on Apr 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Emir of Kano, Mohammed Sanusi II, has urged The Federal Government to reduce unnecessary bureaucracies and its lackadaisical attitude if it must succeed in bringing in the much needed foreign investments. Lamido gave the advice on Saturday in Washington DC in an interview with newsmen after the US-Nigeria Investment summit at the Embassy of […]

