How tons of e-waste are shipped into Nigeria, by Report - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

How tons of e-waste are shipped into Nigeria, by Report – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
How tons of e-waste are shipped into Nigeria, by Report
The Nation Newspaper
A TWO-YEAR study into used electrical and electronic equipment (UEEE) sent to Nigeria, mostly from European ports, has revealed a continuing “severe problem” of non-compliance with international and national rules governing such shipments. Limited …
Used Cars Full Of Used Electronics Set Sail For Nigeria
'Severe problem': EU e-waste illegally shipped to Nigera, major study reveals
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!