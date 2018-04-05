‘How we escaped $25m debt trap’ — Nigeria Today

‘How we escaped $25m debt trap’

The Promoter/Chancellor, Precious Cornerstone University (PCU), Bishop Wale Oke, has revealed how he escaped a $25 million debt trap over the newly-licensed university through God’s intervention.

The cleric spoke at the special thanksgiving service and dedication of the university’s licence at the church’s Old Ife Road, Ibadan headquarters on Sunday.

Thanking God for the financial support on the project, Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop, Sword of the Spirit Ministries, recalled that he was approached in London by a church member, who told him that he worked with an organisation that finances projects in Africa. He said the man assured him that the organisation would be willing to support PCU with a soft loan that will be repaid over a long time with very little interest.

According to him, the man facilitated a meeting with the leadership of the organisation during which a soft loan of $25 million was offered PCU. The advice for him and PCU was that $10 million would be transferred to PCU for development while the balance would be invested with a finance institution in London. The company was to pay an interest that would take care of the capital and interest over some years.

He said the offer looked so good that he immediately started the process of collecting the loan. But when he was about to submit the last signed document, Oke disclosed that God spoke to him, asking him not to collect the loan. He said the decision to obey God in that circumstance was tough, but he had to stop.

According to him, the finance institution with which $15 million was to be invested went under only one month to the date of the repayment of the loan would have started, meaning that PCU would have been forced to repay $25 million with interest. This, he said, could have killed the university before its take off.

Oke said the institution was not owing any contractor, individual or organisation despite the infrastructure it has built. He attributed the success to God.

He pointed out that God also gave him men and women of wisdom, integrity, experience and commitment to serve as members of the Board of Trustees and the Governing Council. He prayed God to send similar people as staff and students to the university.

