How we survived political turbulences in Enugu – Ekweremadu — Nigeria Today

How we survived political turbulences in Enugu – Ekweremadu

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, Saturday, went memory lane, recalling the many political battles that Enugu had witnessed since the return to democracy in 1999. Ekweremadu spoke at the Enugu West Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Zonal Peace Rally, which held at Udi Abia, Udi Local Government Area of the State. He […]

How we survived political turbulences in Enugu – Ekweremadu

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

