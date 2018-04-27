HP reopens pre-orders for its first ‘always connected’ Windows 10 PC — Nigeria Today

HP reopens pre-orders for its first ‘always connected’ Windows 10 PC

After briefly appearing during February, HP’s first Windows on ARM PC, the Envy x2, is back to pre-order for $999. It’s the result of a new relationship between Qualcomm and Microsoft for Snapdragon-powered Windows 10 PCs.

The post HP reopens pre-orders for its first ‘always connected’ Windows 10 PC appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

